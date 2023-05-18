Caballero went 1-for-2 with an RBI infield single, two walks and a run in a loss to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

Caballero's fourth-inning knock finally put the Mariners on the board after they'd already incurred a 9-0 deficit, and he also came around to score Seattle's second run on a throwing error by Pablo Reyes in the sixth. The rookie has delivered consistently at the plate over his first 20 big-league games following a long minor-league career, with Wednesday's production pushing his average and on-base percentage to .298 and .393, respectively, across 56 plate appearances.