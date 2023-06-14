Caballero went 2-for-3 with a triple, a walk three RBI and two steals in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Cabellero's big hit of the night came in the sixth when he swatted a bases-clearing triple to left to put the Mariners up 8-1. He also notched multiple steals for the second time this season and is up to nine steals thus far. The 26-year-old rookie has been sneaky good in 40 games since being called up. He's slashing .253/.407/.379 with two homers , 16 RBI, 16 runs and an 18:23 BB:K over 123 plate appearances.