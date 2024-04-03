Rojas is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.
The Mariners are going with a right-handed-heavy lineup to counter southpaw Logan Allen, so Rojas will retreat to the bench along with Dominic Canzone. Dylan Moore will replace Canzone in left field, while Luis Urias spells Rojas at third base.
More News
-
Mariners' Josh Rojas: Multi-hit effort in win•
-
Mariners' Josh Rojas: Takes seat Friday•
-
Mariners' Josh Rojas: Thriving in Cactus League play•
-
Mariners' Josh Rojas: Could see more time at third•
-
Mariners' Josh Rojas: Receives $3.1 million from Mariners•
-
Mariners' Josh Rojas: Clubs homer in win•