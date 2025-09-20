Rodriguez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-0 win over Houston.

The homer was Rodriguez's first since Sept. 6 in Atlanta and his fourth of the month. He's three stolen bases away from his second career 30-homer, 30-steal campaign, and Rodriguez has been a five-category fantasy producer since the start of July. The All-Star center fielder had a .722 OPS at the end of June, but he's batting .282 with 20 long balls, 52 RBI, 49 runs scored and 16 thefts over his last 70 outings to raise his OPS to an even .800 for the year.