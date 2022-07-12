Rodriguez won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, as he'll serve a one-game suspension stemming from his role in a June 26 benches-clearing brawl with the Angels, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Rodriguez was initially handed a two-game ban from Major League Baseball, but it was reduced to one game Sunday following a successful appeal, per Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Since Rodriguez was one of three Mariners suspended during the June 26 incident, the team was allowed to stagger the suspensions. With J.P. Crawford and Jesse Winker having now served four- and six-game bans, respectively, it'll be Rodriguez's turn to take a seat. The 21-year-old All-Star should be back in center field for Wednesday's series finale in Washington.