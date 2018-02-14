Mariners' Junior Lake: Agrees to terms with Seattle
Lake signed a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Wednesday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Lake spent the 2017 season with Triple-A Pawtucket within the Red Sox's system, but only played in 19 games, slashing .246/.292/.311 with one RBI and two stolen bases. The 27-year-old has prior major-league experience, which includes a 2014 season when he appeared in 108 games for the Cubs, although he's never been able to find his groove in the big leagues. Moving forward, he will provide added outfield depth for Seattle and will likely begin the 2018 campaign in Triple-A Tacoma.
