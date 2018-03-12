Lake was sent to minor-league camp Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Lake had plenty of opportunities this spring to make a splash, but he recorded just four base hits in 22 at-bats, resulting in a .182 batting average. He'll join Seattle's minor-league camp for the remainder of the spring and figures to begin the season with Triple-A Tacoma.

