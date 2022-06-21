The Mariners optioned Sheffield to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday.
Sheffield was returned to the minors one day after Seattle designated him as its 27th man for a doubleheader with the Angels. He appeared in the second game of Saturday's twin bill, striking out one and allowing one hit and no walks over two scoreless frames in relief.
More News
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Joins active roster as 27th man•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Rounding into form as starter•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Demoted as part of roster cuts•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Another impressive appearance•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Sparse usage early•
-
Mariners' Justus Sheffield: Long relief in Tuesday's loss•