Anderson will be operating on a pitch limit of around 80 again Saturday against the Blue Jays, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

The 22-year-old left-hander threw 81 pitches in his major-league debut last weekend, completing 5.2 innings in a no-decision at home against the Cubs. Anderson and the M's are on the road in Toronto for his second big-league outing Saturday, and it doesn't sound like the team will completely take the reins off the top prospect just yet as he acclimates to the highest level of professional baseball. It's possible that some restrictions will remain in place over the rest of the campaign.