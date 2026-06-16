Mariners' Kade Anderson: Not in immediate plans for Mariners

Anderson is not part of the Mariners' "immediate plans," Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.

Anderson's first 11 starts in pro ball couldn't have gone much better, as he's collected a microscopic 1.13 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 82:7 K:BB over 55.2 innings with Double-A Arkansas. However, while the Mariners do expect Anderson to contribute in the majors at some point this season, a big-league debut for the top prospect is not imminent. Seattle already has six capable starting pitchers at the major-league level, complicating the timeline for Anderson's debut, but there could come a point when the southpaw forces the issue.