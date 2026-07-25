Mariners' Kade Anderson: Tosses five perfect frames

Anderson struck out seven batters over five perfect innings in a game with Double-A Arkansas on Friday.

Anderson -- presumably for rest purposes with no injury reported -- had not taken the mound in three weeks, but he picked up right where he left off and showed no signs of rust. It's unclear what Seattle's plans are for Anderson the rest of the way, but with a 1.27 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and eye-popping 115:10 K:BB in 77.2 innings over 15 starts on the season, it's evident Double-A batters are no match.