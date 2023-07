Polcovich (hand) has gone 5-for-21 with two doubles, two runs, an RBI and 3:6 BB:K in six games since being reinstated from Double-A Arkansas' 7-day injured list July 14.

Polcovich had been on the shelf all season while recovering from surgery to address a broken hamate bone. The 24-year-old is repeating the Double-A level again after slashing .242/.345/.386 with 12 home runs and 18 stolen bases in 524 plate appearances with Arkansas in 2022.