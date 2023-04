Polcovich is on the 7-day injured list with Double-A Arkansas after undergoing surgery on a broken hamate, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

This procedure isn't a season ender, so look for Polcovich to get into action for the Travelers sometime this summer. The switch hitter has a .218/.322/.347 slash line with 14 home runs and 22 steals in 154 games at Double-A, dating back to 2021.