Wong is absent from the Mariners' lineup for Thursday's contest in Philadelphia, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Wong has yet to make a start against a left-hander this season and will be on the bench for this one against southpaw Matt Strahm. Jose Caballero will be at second base.
