Wong is not in the lineup Friday against the Angels.
Wong had drawn three straight starts at second base for the Mariners, but he'll give way Friday to Jose Caballero. Wong, 32, carries a paltry .153/.246/.178 batting line through 41 games (134 plate appearances) this season.
