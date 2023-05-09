Wong (wrist) went 0-for-1 with two hit-by-pitches in a loss to the Rangers on Monday.

Wong didn't exactly have a soft landing in his return from a one-game absence, but he was able to get through his pair of plunkings unscathed. The veteran second baseman has been progressively clawing his way out of a cavernous early-season hole, hitting .370 (10-for-31) over his last nine games.