Wong is not in the starting lineup Monday versus the Marlins.

Wong will be on the bench for a fourth straight game Monday as the Mariners face off with left-hander Jesus Luzardo on the mound. It's unclear if he's lost his grip on the starting role at second base or not considering he typically sits versus lefties, but four straight absences is alarming. Jose Caballero will draw another start at second base and bat ninth in the series opener with Miami.