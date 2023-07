Wong is starting at second base and batting ninth Sunday against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

It's the 32-year-old's fifth start in the past seven games and his 13th in the past 20 contests. Wong has an atrocious .470 OPS for the year and just a .606 OPS since June 18, but he's still seen an uptick in playing time with Jose Caballero also scuffling.