Wong will start at second base and bat ninth in Wednesday's game against the Twins.

As of last week, Wong appeared to be on the outs for a regular role at the keystone, but he'll pick up his fourth start in five games Wednesday and has seemingly re-emerged as the Mariners' preferred option at the position for now. Wong probalby won't have a long leash atop the depth chart, however, given that his .474 OPS on the season places him last among all hitters in baseball with at least 200 plate appearances.

