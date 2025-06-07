Mariners' Leody Taveras: Absent from Saturday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Taveras is not in Saturday's lineup against the Angels.
Taveras has consistently started in right field, but this marks his second absence in the last three games. He's hitting just .121 across his last 10 games, so he could be in line to continue to lose opportunity. Miles Mastrobuoni will take over in right field and hit seventh.
More News
-
Mariners' Leody Taveras: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Leody Taveras: Smacks go-ahead homer•
-
Mariners' Leody Taveras: Getting steady playing time in RF•
-
Mariners' Leody Taveras: Starting in RF in Mariners debut•
-
Mariners' Leody Taveras: Claimed off waivers by Mariners•
-
Rangers' Leody Taveras: Placed on outright waivers•