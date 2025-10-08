Gilbert earned the win during Game 3 of the ALDS versus Detroit on Tuesday after allowing one earned run on four hits and zero walks while striking out seven batters across six innings.

A three-hour rain delay didn't seem to faze Gilbert at all, as he was able to generate 16 whiffs on 85 pitches and finished his outing without dishing out a free pass to first base. A fielder's choice allowed the Tigers to plate a run against the right-hander in the fourth inning, but an eight-run performance from the Mariners' offense ensured that Gilbert was never in serious jeopardy of leaving the ballpark Tuesday without a win. If Seattle advances to the ALCS, the 28-year-old would likely be in the conversation to start one of the first two games of the series.