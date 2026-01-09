Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Gets nearly $11 million
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gilbert and the Mariners agreed to a one-year, $10.9 million contract to avoid arbitration Thursday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
This marked Gilbert's third year of arbitration eligibility and he's set to earn about a $3.4 million raise from 2025. He turned in another very strong season, maintaining a 3.44 ERA and 1.03 WHIP across 131 frames during the regular season.
