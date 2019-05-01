Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Promoted to High-A
Gilbert was promoted from Low-A West Virginia to High-A Modesto on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Gilbert, the 14th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft, earned the promotion after dominating at Low-A, posting a 1.83 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 30:5 K:BB through four starts (19.2 innings) with West Virginia. The soon-to-be 22-year-old will look to keep things rolling as he faces a tougher challenge with Modesto.
