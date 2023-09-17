Gilbert (13-6) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings, taking the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

The loss was Gilbert's first since June 28, and this was just the fourth time in 30 starts he's allowed five or more runs. The Dodgers got to him early, as they scored four times over the first two innings, helped by home runs from Jason Heyward and Austin Barnes. Despite the poor start, Gilbert is still at a solid 3.77 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP and 182:32 K:BB through 179 innings this season. He's projected for a road start versus the Rangers in his next outing.