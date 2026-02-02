Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said Sunday that he expects Raley to start against most right-hander this season, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reports.

Hollander does not anticipate a "hardcore platoon" in right field and designated hitter, but as a "baseline," he expects left-handed hitters Raley and Dominic Canzone to play against most righties and right-handed hitters Victor Robles and Rob Refsnyder to start versus most lefties. Raley collected a disappointing .202/.319/.311 batting line during the 2025 regular season, but he slashed .242/.333/.453 versus right-handers.