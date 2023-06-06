MRI results revealed a flexor strain in Gonzales' left forearm, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.

The good news is that there doesn't seem to be any damage done to Gonzales' UCL, but he will still be shut down from throwing for another 7-to-10 days. If all goes well during his rehab process, the 31-year-old lefty should be able to return right before the All-Star break.