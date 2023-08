Brash (8-4) allowed two runs on two hits while taking a loss against the Royals on Monday. He was charged with a blown save and recorded one out.

Brash was given the save chance in a 6-5 game and gave up two runs on a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt. He entered Monday with a nine-inning scoreless streak but saw his ERA climb to 3.35 after the hiccup. Justin Topa threw a scoreless frame while Andres Munoz didn't enter the contest.