Boyd (elbow) struck out two over a perfect inning Monday in his first rehab appearance at Triple-A Tacoma.

Acquired from the Giants on Aug. 2, Boyd currently occupies a spot on the Mariners' 60-day injured list but looks on track for activation at some point within the next few weeks. Due to his prolonged recovery from the flexor tendon surgery he underwent last September, Boyd doesn't look like he'll have enough time to get stretched out for a starting role, so he's expected to slot into the Seattle bullpen once he's eventually reinstated from the IL. Though he likely won't factor into the closing situation, Boyd could prove to be a valuable multi-inning arm out of the bullpen.