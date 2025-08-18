The Mariners optioned Mastrobuoni to Triple-A Tacoma on Monday.

Mastrobuoni was designated as the Mariners' 27th man for Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Mets in the Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pa. and did not appear in the contest. He's heading back to Tacoma as the Mariners return to a standard 26-man active roster ahead of Monday's series opener in Philadelphia.