Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Recalled, starting in finale
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners recalled Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday. He'll start at first base and bat ninth in the team's regular-season finale versus the Dodgers.
He'll see his first MLB action since Aug. 7 as the Mariners give Josh Naylor (groin) a breather. Mastrobuoni has a .612 OPS in the majors this season but put up a .296/.415/.417 slash line with one homer and nine steals in 31 games with Tacoma.
