Mariners' Miles Mastrobuoni: Smacks grand slam in spring debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mastrobuoni went 2-for-2 with a double and a grand slam in Saturday's Cactus League matchup with the Giants.
It was a strong start to the spring for Mastrobuoni, who got the start in left field Saturday. He put the Mariners ahead early with his first-inning grand slam off Hayden Birdsong. Mastrobuoni, who hit just one home run while posting a .620 OPS in 175 plate appearances last season, has a shot to make Seattle's opening day roster as a bench option thanks to his positional versatility.
