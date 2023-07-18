Sewald struck out the only batter he faced to earn the save in Monday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

It didn't initially seem like the Mariners would need a closer Monday, but Ty Adcock gave up a three-run home run to Max Kepler in the ninth inning. Sewald was able to strike out Ryan Jeffers on five pitches to close the contest. Sewald has allowed three runs over six innings in July, but they all came in a July 3 outing versus the Giants. The Mariners' closer is up to 19 saves in 22 chances with a 3.11 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 55:12 K:BB through 37.2 innings overall.