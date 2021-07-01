Sewald tossed 1.1 scoreless frames to earn the save Thursday against the Blue Jays. He allowed one hit and a walk while striking out four.

Sewald came into the eighth after Toronto made it a three-run game. The right-hander sent Vladimir Guerrero down on strikes to finish off the frame. Upon giving up a leadoff single and a walk in the ninth, Sewald whiffed his next three batters to pick up his first save of the year with Kendall Graveman presumably unavailable after pitching 1.2 innings Wednesday. Sewald has been solid in relief this season, collecting five wins to go with a 1.66 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.