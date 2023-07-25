Sewald (3-1) took the loss in extra innings against the Twins on Monday, allowing an unearned run on two hits over one-third of an inning.

Entrusted with preserving a 3-3 tie when he entered in the 10th inning, Sewald was in an immediate high-leverage scenario with leadoff hitter Christian Vazquez moving automatic runner Donovan Solano to third base with a sacrifice bunt. Two batters later, Carlos Correa laced a game-winning single to right field, saddling Sewald with his first loss of the season. The hiccup snapped what had been a streak of impressive work for Sewald, who'd posted a 10:2 K:BB across 5.1 scoreless innings in his previous six appearances.