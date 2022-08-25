Sewald (3-4) took the loss against the Nationals on Wednesday, allowing a go-ahead two-run home run for his only hit conceded during his one inning. He also recorded a walk and a strikeout apiece.

The normally reliable Sewald started off on the wrong foot upon entering in the ninth inning by issuing a free pass to Keibert Ruiz, and after recording two consecutive outs, he surrendered a 385-foot shot to right field to Ildemaro Vargas. The blast snapped a 1-1 tie and turned out to be the difference in the game, handing Sewald his second loss of August. Despite the stumble, the right-hander maintains a solid 16-for-19 tally in save opportunities, which he's complemented with his three wins and six holds.