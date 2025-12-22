The Mariners signed Refsnyder to a one-year, $6.25 million contract Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Refsnyder slashed a robust .312/.407/.516 versus left-handed pitching during his four seasons with the Red Sox, and it should be against southpaws that he sees most of his playing time with the Mariners. He's capable of handling all three outfield spots, and while Refsnyder does have past infield experience, he hasn't played on the dirt regularly since 2017.