Mariners' Rob Refsnyder: Inks $6.25M deal with Seattle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners signed Refsnyder to a one-year, $6.25 million contract Monday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Refsnyder slashed a robust .312/.407/.516 versus left-handed pitching during his four seasons with the Red Sox, and it should be against southpaws that he sees most of his playing time with the Mariners. He's capable of handling all three outfield spots, and while Refsnyder does have past infield experience, he hasn't played on the dirt regularly since 2017.
More News
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Homers in win•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Making fourth consecutive start•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Blasts eighth homer in win•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Replaces injured teammate in RF•
-
Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Homers in return•