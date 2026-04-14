Mariners' Rob Refsnyder: Heads to paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners placed Refsnyder on the paternity list Tuesday.
The 35-year-old will step away from the team for a few days in order to be with his growing family. Refsnyder, who is hitless through 16 at-bats this season, can spend up to three days on the paternity list and is likely to be back with the Mariners for Friday's series opener versus the Rangers. Patrick Wisdom is taking his place on the big-league roster.
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