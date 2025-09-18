Refsnyder went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Refsnyder picked up a rare start against a right-hander and homered in the second inning to give Boston a 2-1 lead. The blast, which caromed off the Carlton Fisk pole in left field, was Refsnyder's ninth of the season. He's been a steady contributor in the 12 games played since returning from an oblique injury in August, which has been helpful considering the Red Sox are without Roman Anthony (oblique) and Wilyer Abreu (calf). Refsnyder has a .992 OPS with three doubles, three homers, six walks, eight RBI and six runs scored since his activation off the IL.