Red Sox's Rob Refsnyder: Not in lineup Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Refsnyder is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Athletics.
After starting each of the last two games against right-handed pitching (and four straight overall), the right-handed-hitting Refsnyder will retreat to the bench for Thursday's series finale against Athletics righty J.T. Ginn. Nate Eaton will play right field and bat eighth for Boston.
