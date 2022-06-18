Ray (6-6) allowed one run on three hits, a walk and a hit batter while striking out 10 over seven-plus innings to earn the win Friday versus the Angels.

Ray hit a batter and issued his lone walk in the first inning before turning dominant. He allowed his first hit in the seventh, and a couple of extra-base knocks in the eighth ended his night after 102 pitches (68 strikes). His last two starts have been some of his best work of the year, as he's given up only one run across his last 14 innings. Overall, the 30-year-old has a 4.25 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 91:29 K:BB through 84.2 innings in 14 starts. He lines up for a road start versus the struggling Athletics next week.