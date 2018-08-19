Mariners' Robinson Cano: Pair of hits in win

Cano went 2-for-5 with a run in an extra-inning win over the Dodgers on Saturday.

Cano hasn't missed a beat since returning from an 80-game suspension last Tuesday, generating a pair of multi-hit efforts and reaching safely in all four games he's played. He started at his familiar keystone spot Saturday for the third straight game, with Dee Gordon manning shortstop over the last pair of contests during Jean Segura's paternity leave. So far, so good on manager Scott Servais' plan to keep Cano in the lineup on an everyday basis by moving him around the infield, a trend that's slated to continue down the stretch run.