Mariners' Robinson Cano: Pair of hits in win
Cano went 2-for-5 with a run in an extra-inning win over the Dodgers on Saturday.
Cano hasn't missed a beat since returning from an 80-game suspension last Tuesday, generating a pair of multi-hit efforts and reaching safely in all four games he's played. He started at his familiar keystone spot Saturday for the third straight game, with Dee Gordon manning shortstop over the last pair of contests during Jean Segura's paternity leave. So far, so good on manager Scott Servais' plan to keep Cano in the lineup on an everyday basis by moving him around the infield, a trend that's slated to continue down the stretch run.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Singles in return from suspension•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Returns from suspension•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Solid at third base in rehab game•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Smacks grand slam in rehab game•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Serves as DH in second rehab game•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base twice in rehab debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Stephen Strasburg is expected back from the DL in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), adding to the pile...
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...