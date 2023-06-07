Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Padres.

Hernandez put the Mariners ahead for good with a sixth-inning solo shot, and he added an RBI single as insurance in the eighth. The outfielder is heating up at the plate -- this was his third straight multi-hit effort, and he snapped a 10-game homer drought. For the season, he's slashing .246/.283/.422 with 10 long balls, 32 RBI, 23 runs scored and three stolen bases through 60 contests.