Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Padres.
Hernandez put the Mariners ahead for good with a sixth-inning solo shot, and he added an RBI single as insurance in the eighth. The outfielder is heating up at the plate -- this was his third straight multi-hit effort, and he snapped a 10-game homer drought. For the season, he's slashing .246/.283/.422 with 10 long balls, 32 RBI, 23 runs scored and three stolen bases through 60 contests.
