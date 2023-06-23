Hernandez went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, two total runs and two total RBI in Thursday's 10-2 rout against the Yankees.

Hernandez got a big offensive night going for Seattle with his RBI single in the first inning. The outfielder went on to collect two additional hits, including a solo shot to center in the fourth. Hernandez had been in a mini-slump entering the contest, going 0-for-11 with five strikeouts over his past three games. However, he's collected eight multi-hit efforts in June and is batting .333 (21-for-63) with four homers, 14 RBI and one steal through 17 games this month.