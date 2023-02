La Stella will be sidelined for 5-6 days due to right arm soreness, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

La Stella had been slated to serve as the Mariners' designated hitter during Friday's Cactus League opener, but his injury has scuttled those plans. He'll have plenty of time to get ready for Opening Day, but it's not ideal for a guy who has dealt with plenty of injury issues the last couple years.