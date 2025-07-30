Mariners' Tyler Locklear: Joining Mariners
By RotoWire Staff
The Mariners are expected to recall Locklear from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reports.
Locklear wasn't able to crack the big-league roster out of spring training, but he's slashed .316/.401/.543 with 19 homers, 81 RBI, 70 runs scored and 17 stolen bases over 97 games in Triple-A. The 24-year-old isn't likely to start often in Seattle now that Josh Naylor is a Mariner, though the two players may form a platoon at first base, which would see the right-handed-hitting Locklear start primarily against southpaws.
