Mariners' Victor Robles: Sitting again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robles (shoulder) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Dodgers.
Robles' left shoulder prevented him from playing in Friday's contest, and the Mariners will now give him another day to recover with the postseason quickly approaching. Dominic Canzone will start in right field while Robles sits, moving Cal Raleigh into the DH spot and Harry Ford into the lineup as Seattle's catcher.
