Manager Scott Servais said Kikuchi would start the Mariners' second game of the season Friday against the Giants, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

James Paxton was initially lined up to follow Opening Day starter Marco Gonzales in the pitching order, but Paxton will instead flip spots with Kikuchi, who had been slated to start the fifth game of the season Tuesday against the White Sox. The change is a welcome one for Kikuchi's fantasy managers, particularly in leagues with separate lineup periods for the first two weeks of the season. Not only will Kikuchi draw a more favorable matchup in swapping out the White Sox for the Giants, but he'll still line up for a Week 2 start. He tentatively lines up to make his second start of the season April 10 in Minnesota.