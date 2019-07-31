Mariners' Zac Grotz: Earns promotion

Grotz had his contract selected from Double-A Arkansas on Wednesday.

Grotz will provide the Mariners with a fresh bullpen arm after the team traded away a pair of relievers Wednesday. The right-hander owns a solid 2.51 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 69:11 K:BB in 57.1 innings with Arkansas this season, though he's never pitched above Double-A, so expectations should be tempered for his first big-league stint.

