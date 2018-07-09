Montgomery was cut by the Tigers on Sunday, Emily Waldon of The Athletic Detroit reports.

Montgomery will look to latch on elsewhere after being let go from Triple-A Toledo. He's yet to make it to the big leagues over eight seasons in the minor leagues, although he's been impressive in 2018 with the Mud Hens. Montgomery posted a 1.98 ERA with 17 strikeouts to eight walks over 13.2 innings out of the bullpen.