Tigers' Mark Montgomery: Sent back to minors
The Tigers reassigned Montgomery to their minor-league camp Tuesday.
Montgomery had been in the mix for one of the two spots believed to be available in Detroit's Opening Day bullpen after giving up three runs (two earned) in 5.1 innings over his six Grapefruit League appearances. The right-hander's quality work wasn't enough to convince the team's brass that he was worth adding to the 40-man roster, so he'll presumably report to Triple-A Toledo to open the season and serve in long relief.
